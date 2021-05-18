Two cabinet berths: KC(M) gets honourable admission in govt

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As KC(M) joins the second Pinarayi Vijayan government with a ministerial berth and the chief whip post with cabinet rank, party chairman Jose K Mani can heave a sigh of relief. The risk he had taken when he decided to end the nearly four-decades-long association with UDF in June 2020 has paid off with his party getting a somewhat honourable representation in the LDF ministry.

Though Jose himself faced an unexpected defeat on his home turf of Pala, he succeeded in keeping the legacy of KC(M), constituted by his father and political stalwart K M Mani, by crossing several hurdles, including legal and political ones raised by rival KC faction led by P J Joseph.

If everything goes as planned, the party’s senior MLA, Roshy Augustine, will become the minister and second senior leader N Jayaraj the government chief whip. An announcement will be made at the earliest, said party sources.

According to Jose, KC(M) is happy with LDF’s decisions regarding the party’s representation in the cabinet. “Though KC(M) had sought two cabinet berths, we got a ministerial post and chief whip post with cabinet rank. Having five parties with single MLAs, LDF has some limitations in allocating two cabinet berths. Moreover, LDF has taken a generous approach to include all constituents in the ministry. For us, stability and unity of the coalition is of paramount importance,” Jose said. It is also planning to stake claims to a key portfolio like Revenue, PWD, and Agriculture. It is not clear whether LDF would give any of these in the wake of Jose’s defeat.

Earlier, Jose had convened the KC(M) legislative party (LP) meeting on Sunday and elected Roshy Augustine as their leader in the assembly. Jayaraj was elected deputy leader, Job Michael and Pramod Narayanan were elected the party whip and LP secretary, respectively. Poonjar MLA Sebastian Kulathungal was elected treasurer.