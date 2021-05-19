STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic

With hardly two weeks left for monsoon onset, virus becomes bigger headache for officials

Published: 19th May 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Tauktae has forced 5,235 people of 1,479 families to seek shelter in relief camps opened by the state. As many as 397 (8%) of them were either Covid positive or had suspected symptoms of the infection, according to the data available with the state government. As there are hardly two weeks left for the onset of Southwest Monsoon in the state, the rising Covid cases would be a headache for the state authorities.

According to sources, these were known cases even before shifting them to camps. It is not known if there were any unidentified Covid patients among the displaced as it was not possible to hold tests for them in the hour of emergency. But it is sure that if the primary or secondary contacts of positive cases are taken into account, the number of suspected cases would be quite high.

Last year, though the local self-government institutions were directed to arrange buildings to accommodate people as per four categories — Covid positive, quarantined, those with suspected symptoms, and the general public — a good number of them failed to ensure this.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said there were some lapses in implementation on the ground level last year, which was very minimal considering the number of total local bodies in the state. “But taking a cue from the previous experience, we have prepared an ‘orange book’, consisting of the guidelines to be followed in the event of disasters, which would be released on May 25,” he said.  

“The state-level monsoon review meeting held last week has chalked out an action plan, which would be passed on to the respective district collectors in a meeting to be held this week. It is up to them to ensure ground-level preparedness ahead of peak monsoon. In addition, just like last year, local bodies would be instructed to identify buildings to accommodate people of the four categories this time as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last three days. The rain has also damaged around crops in 14,444.9 ha, 310.3km of LSGD roads, 34 anganwadi buildings, 10 schools and 11 primary health centres. Further, 1,464 houses were damaged partially and 68 houses fully in the rain, according to revenue authorities. 

Rain havoc
175 relief camps set up
1,479 families (5,235 people) displaced
397 Covid cases or people with suspected symptoms
7 killed in rain-related incidents
EXTENT OF DAMAGE
14,444.9 ha crops 
310.3km of LSGD roads
34 anganwadi buildings
10 schools
11 primary health centres
1,464 houses damaged partially
68 houses fully

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae covid positive COVID 19 Heavy rainfall
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp