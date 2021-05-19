Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Tauktae has forced 5,235 people of 1,479 families to seek shelter in relief camps opened by the state. As many as 397 (8%) of them were either Covid positive or had suspected symptoms of the infection, according to the data available with the state government. As there are hardly two weeks left for the onset of Southwest Monsoon in the state, the rising Covid cases would be a headache for the state authorities.

According to sources, these were known cases even before shifting them to camps. It is not known if there were any unidentified Covid patients among the displaced as it was not possible to hold tests for them in the hour of emergency. But it is sure that if the primary or secondary contacts of positive cases are taken into account, the number of suspected cases would be quite high.

Last year, though the local self-government institutions were directed to arrange buildings to accommodate people as per four categories — Covid positive, quarantined, those with suspected symptoms, and the general public — a good number of them failed to ensure this.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said there were some lapses in implementation on the ground level last year, which was very minimal considering the number of total local bodies in the state. “But taking a cue from the previous experience, we have prepared an ‘orange book’, consisting of the guidelines to be followed in the event of disasters, which would be released on May 25,” he said.

“The state-level monsoon review meeting held last week has chalked out an action plan, which would be passed on to the respective district collectors in a meeting to be held this week. It is up to them to ensure ground-level preparedness ahead of peak monsoon. In addition, just like last year, local bodies would be instructed to identify buildings to accommodate people of the four categories this time as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last three days. The rain has also damaged around crops in 14,444.9 ha, 310.3km of LSGD roads, 34 anganwadi buildings, 10 schools and 11 primary health centres. Further, 1,464 houses were damaged partially and 68 houses fully in the rain, according to revenue authorities.

