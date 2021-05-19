CPM sees Abdurahiman as bridge to bring Sunni factions closer to party

M P Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM decided to give a cabinet berth to Tanur MLA V Abdurahiman aspart of the long-term strategy to make further inroads into the Muslim strongholds in Malappuram. This task in the first Pinarayi Vijayan ministry was entrusted with K T Jaleel, minister for Haj and minority affairs, but he could not make much headway in this regard.

The CPM believes that Abdurahiman, who was the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee member and a rich businesman, could do much better in acting as a bridge between the party and the Muslim community, taking advantage of his proximity with the different sections of Muslims.

Abdurahiman is an acceptable figure for both Sunni factions. Sources in the EK faction of Sunnis, which is traditionally attached to the IUML, said that he maintains good relationship with the organisation. The CPM believes that Abdurahiman’s relationship with the EK faction can be used to attract a good number of Muslims to the party or at least end their antagonistic attitude to the Left.

There was a time when voting for the CPM symbol was considered a religious taboo. This attitude has changed to a great extent and the CPM is gaining acceptance among the community in Malappuram. The party wanted to accelerate it by using leaders like Abdurahiman.E K Sunnis had to depend on IUML leaders to get their work related to the government done because they had no direct access to the authorities.

The IUML had also tried to block Muslim leaders from interacting with the government directly because it would mean erosion of their hold.But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan developed the habit of contacting the EK faction leaders directly and had invited them to the functions organised by the government. This has created a positive vibe between the Left and EK Sunnis and Abdurahiman’s job will be to maintain the tempo and explore more avenues.

Sources in the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said Abdurahiman had acknowledged the Sunni leader’s help in the election. “He enjoys a good rapport with our organisation,” a source said.As of now, the Kanthapuram faction, which had openly declared its support to the CPM, has no problem with the party giving some consideration for the rival faction of Sunnis.

They believe that CPM will give first preference to them while distributing different posts related to the Haj committee or Waqf Board.An influential leader of the Congress in Malappuram, Abdurahiman was in the forefront of the election campaign of IUML candidate E T Muhammad Basheer in Ponnani in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. But he shifted loyalty and stood against Basheer in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and could bring the IUML candidate’s majority down to a considerable level.

TRYST WITH ASSEMBLY

Abdurahiman entered the assembly in 2016 by defeating IUML’s Abdurehman Randathani and humbled Muslim Youth League general secretary P K Firos in the just-concluded poll.