Seven CPM members spoke for Shailaja but went silent after Kodiyeri’s speech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of CPM leaders expressed reservations on Tuesday over the exclusion of KK Shailaja from the list of ministers and on the decision to bring a team of entirely fresh faces in the cabinet when the proposals came up for debate in the state committee. According to sources in the CPM, at least seven state committee members criticised the decision to exclude Shailaja but none of them reiterated their objections after politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan replied in detail to their criticism.

Strangely, there was no overwhelming demand from the powerful Kannur lobby, to which Shailaja also belongs, for retaining her. Kannur CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, P Jayarajan and P Sathidevi sought an exception for Shailaja, citing her excellent track record as the health minister and her initiatives in addressing Covid-19 crisis. “Senior leaders K Ananthagopan, K K Jayachandran, Susan Kody and K P Mary spoke in favour of including Shailaja in the cabinet.

However, the official leadership was of the view that the exemption couldn’t be given to just one person,” said a source. A few other state committee members said that a right mix of experience and youth would be a better deal. Kodiyeri said a decision was taken to bring in fresh faces and the same was binding on everyone.

Kodiyeri proposed all-new cabinet

Exemption would otherwise have to be given to at least six people, he said, and there was no dissent voice in the committee after that. The proposal for an all-new cabinet was made by Kodiyeri during the debate among PB members from Kerala a few days ago. Sources said views of the central leadership were sought but general secretary Sitaram Yechury and PB member Brinda Karat sounded caution on excluding Shailaja as that might lead to unwanted public debate.

However, PB members Kodiyeri, Pinarayi, S Ramachandran Pillai and M A Baby who are based in Kerala were of the opinion that giving exemption to one of the ministers wouldn’t sound good as others had performed well too. As the cabinet formation is a prerogative of the state committee, the central leaders didn’t want to force their agenda. It is also learnt that there is an understanding among PB members to bring back Kodiyeri as the state secretary. As his health condition has improved, Kodiyeri is in a position to handle the organisational work and a decision is expected soon. A Vijayaraghavan will then continue as the LDF convener.

MOVE EVOKES CRITICISM

The decision to leave out K K Shailaja has invited criticism. Though a few leaders felt she should have been given another term, the party was adamant in its stand. Shailaja has been made party whip and T P Ramakrishnan the legislative party secretary.