Veteran leader P C Chacko appointed as NCP chief in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P C Chacko, who recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after severing his decades-old ties with the Congress, has been appointed as the president of the NCP's Kerala unit, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, NCP national leader Praful Patel said, "I am sure you will work hard for the development of our party in the state (Kerala). Best wishes for a successful tenure," in a tweet while congratulating Chacko on the occasion of being appointed as the state president of Kerala. Talking to the media, Chacko confirmed that he was appointed as the party's state president by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chacko has now replaced senior party leader T P Peethambaran Master who had been acting as the state president of the party following the death of NCP state president Thomas Chandy in December 2019. Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Chacko had resigned from the Congress on March 10, alleging that the party had lost the race even before the polls as candidates were selected based on group loyalty rather than merit.

Chacko, who was a former working committee member of the Congress, had campaigned for LDF candidates in Kerala in the assembly election after quitting the Congress as the NCP is aligned with the CPM-led LDF in Kerala.