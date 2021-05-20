STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM not to review decision to drop Shailaja, says public resentment natural 

According to sources, the CPM leadership expected more members in the state committee to level criticism against the decision.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

K K Shailaja with Pinarayi Vijayan | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Growing resentment among party cadre and common people over the exclusion of KK Shailaja from the list of cabinet ministers will subside once the new team of ministers start working meticulously, concluded the CPM state secretariat. Taking note of the hashtag campaign #BringShailajaTeacherBack, in which several pro-Left celebrities including film stars also joined, the leaders said the public resentment was natural when such landmark decisions were taken.  

According to sources, the CPM leadership expected more members in the state committee to level criticism against the decision. However, the dissent was only token, hinting that there wouldn’t be an inner party revolt triggered by the decision. 

The leadership is cautious about the resentment of the general public as it is a fact that the performance of Shailaja was a major factor that helped the LDF win a second term. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he viewed the criticism with all due respect. The decision to entrust health portfolio with Veena George is part of the damage-control exercise devised by the CPM. 

Veena George’s handling of the flood situation in Pathanamthitta and Covid-19 control activities last year were noticed by Pinarayi and other senior leaders. “She will easily gel with the team and can take over the baton from Shailaja without slowing down the pace of Covid-19 relief activities,” said a CPM leader. 

Sources said there was no opposition to the proposal to assign two high-profile portfolios — PWD and Tourism — to newcomer P A Mohamed Riyas. The leadership was unanimous in judging that the campaign against Riyas on social media, citing his relationship with Pinarayi, lacked merit as he had all organisational qualifications to become a minister. 

It is learnt that the name of ex-MP K K Ragesh is being actively considered by the state secretariat as the private secretary to the CM. Ragesh’s term in the Rajya Sabha ended last month and the party decided against giving him a second term. The CPM had earlier concluded that the CMO functioned more effectively when M V Jayarajan was the PS in the last term and hence a political leader needed to be back in that chair. 

Another decision taken by the state secretariat is to appoint state secretary on leave Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the chief editor of CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani. P Rajeeve, who was the chief editor, relinquished the post after being selected to the cabinet.

ALSO WATCH: Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM KK Shailaja Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp