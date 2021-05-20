Cyclone Yaas may bring monsoon early in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM: A cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is expected to cause an early onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a low pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22, which is expected to intensify into a depression on May 23.

The system will further intensify into a cyclone, named Yaas, and move northwestwards in the subsequent 72 hours. It is expected to intensify and reach the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha by May 26, the IMD said.

Though Kerala wouldn’t be in the path of the cyclone, which is expected to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coast, the state will receive heavy showers under the influence of the weather system. It will also have direct bearing on the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala.

According to K Santhosh, Director, IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance over South Andaman sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by this Friday (May 21). “Under the influence of the strengthening of southwesterly winds and other oceanic conditions, a low pressure area is likely to form over North Andaman Sea.

The strengthening southwesterly winds and subsequent cloud formation is expected to bring more rains to Kerala,” he said. The southwesterly cross equatorial flow is likely to strengthen and deepen between May 21 and 24. The convection is likely to get enhanced over the Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, favouring the formation of a cyclone.

When asked if the customary onset of monsoon over Kerala would be advanced under the influence of the system, he said it would be known after the formation of the low pressure system. The IMD has forecast the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala on May 31. Under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae formed over Arabian Sea, Kerala received a large excess rainfall of 128% during the pre-monsoon season. The state received 575.7mm rainfall as against 252.8mm rainfall during the season.

“The monsoon current normally arrives at Port Blair by May 20. The formation of a depression may help create conditions favourable for the advance of a monsoon surge. Meanwhile, the westerly winds have to strengthen and deepen. Depressions in the Bay of Bengal during this period will help strengthen the monsoon flow. So the monsoon may arrive a couple of days early this time,” said S Sudevan, former director of IMD.

Exercise caution