Daily Covid deaths cross 100-mark in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decline in test positivity rate in critical districts offers hope for the state though the daily death toll crossed the 100 mark for the first time on Wednesday. “The test positivity rate is dipping in the four districts where triple lockdown is in place. The three-day average rate for Thiruvananthapuram was 26.03 pc, Ernakulam 23.02 pc, Thrissur 26.04 pc and Malappuram 33.03 pc as against the statewide average of 24.5 pc,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the evening press meeting. On Wednesday the state recorded 32,762 new infections, 48,413 recoveries and 112 deaths.

Statistics show that the number of Covid-19 cases is declining after the lockdown and triple lockdown were imposed. “The total number of patients is coming down. But lockdown relaxations will be considered only after a significant decline in new cases,” he said.

The CM said three of the virus mutants detected in the state have spread considerably. Officers have been asked to review the rates fixed for medical aids like masks since the price cut resulted in the supply of low quality material in the market. The vaccines supplied by the Centre have been fully distributed. The chief secretary will inform this at the meeting convened by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Special free food kits will be given to fishermen families. Migrant labourers will be allowed to work in pineapple farms. Dairy farmers are in distress as milk procurement in the afternoon has been stopped. Excess milk will be supplied to Covid care centres, relief camps, fisher folk and migrant labourer camps.