STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Daily Covid deaths cross 100-mark in Kerala

 A decline in test positivity rate in critical districts offers hope for the state though the daily death toll crossed the 100 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decline in test positivity rate in critical districts offers hope for the state though the daily death toll crossed the 100 mark for the first time on Wednesday. “The test positivity rate is dipping in the four districts where triple lockdown is in place. The three-day average rate for Thiruvananthapuram was 26.03 pc, Ernakulam 23.02 pc, Thrissur 26.04 pc and Malappuram 33.03 pc as against the statewide average of 24.5 pc,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the evening press meeting. On Wednesday the state recorded 32,762 new infections, 48,413 recoveries and 112 deaths.

Statistics show that the number of Covid-19 cases is declining after the lockdown and triple lockdown were imposed. “The total number of patients is coming down. But lockdown relaxations will be considered only after a significant decline in new cases,” he said.   

The CM said three of the virus mutants detected in the state have spread considerably. Officers have been asked to review the rates fixed for medical aids like masks since the price cut resulted in the supply of low quality material in the market. The vaccines supplied by the Centre have been fully distributed. The chief secretary will inform this at the meeting convened by the Prime Minister on Thursday. 

Special free food kits will be given to fishermen families. Migrant labourers will be allowed to work in pineapple farms. Dairy farmers are in distress as milk procurement in the afternoon has been stopped. Excess milk will be supplied to Covid care centres, relief camps, fisher folk and migrant labourer camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths Kerala COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp