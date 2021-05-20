Govt yet to send list of DGP probables to Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is yet to forward to the Centre the names and details of senior IPS officers from the state for selecting the state police chief to replace Loknath Behera, who retires in June. The home department had prepared a panel of 12 seniormost officers, but the list and other personal details, including the Annual Confidential Reports, were yet to be dispatched from the chief secretary’s office, sources told TNIE.

As the protocol mandates that officers named in the panel should have completed at least 30 years in service, officers till the batch of 1991 have been included. The officers in the list include Arun Kumar Sinha (junior), Tomin Thachankary, Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya, Anil Kant, Nitin Agarwal, S Aananthakrishnan, K Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Harinath Mishra, Ravada A Chandrasekhar and Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi.

As per Supreme Court order in 2018, the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) will shortlist three officers from the list after verifying their credentials and send their names to the state government. The government will then select one of them. The reform was brought about to dent the chances of state government appointing police chiefs based on their political leanings alone. It will be the first time that Kerala will be picking a police chief as per the apex court’s ruling.

Though the list and other details were supposed to reach UPSC three months before the retirement of incumbent DGP, that is by April first week, the state did not comply with this rule. Sources attributed the delay to the assembly polls, the Covid scenario and intrigue among cops vying for the top post and the partisan approach of a section of bureaucrats, who have their favourites among those named for the post.

“One of the officers is awaiting a Vigilance clearance in a case pertaining to amassing of wealth disproportionate to his income. Another contender’s daughter was involved in a case pertaining to physical assault of a police driver and the case is not yet charge-sheeted. The files and the list may not have been sent to the centre as the final outcome is being awaited in these two cases,” sources said.