STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt yet to send list of DGP probables to Centre

As the protocol mandates that officers named in the panel should have completed at least 30 years in service, officers till the batch of 1991 have been included.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is yet to forward to the Centre the names and details of senior IPS officers from the state for selecting the state police chief to replace Loknath Behera, who retires in June. The home department had prepared a panel of 12 seniormost officers, but the list and other personal details, including the Annual Confidential Reports, were yet to be dispatched from the chief secretary’s office, sources told TNIE.

As the protocol mandates that officers named in the panel should have completed at least 30 years in service, officers till the batch of 1991 have been included. The officers in the list include Arun Kumar Sinha (junior), Tomin Thachankary, Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya, Anil Kant, Nitin Agarwal, S Aananthakrishnan, K Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Harinath Mishra, Ravada A Chandrasekhar and Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi. 

As per Supreme Court order in 2018, the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) will shortlist three officers from the list after verifying their credentials and send their names to the state government. The government will then select one of them. The reform was brought about to dent the chances of state government appointing police chiefs based on their political leanings alone. It will be the first time that Kerala will be picking a police chief as per the apex court’s ruling. 

Though the list and other details were supposed to reach UPSC three months before the retirement of incumbent DGP, that is by April first week, the state did not comply with this rule. Sources attributed the delay to the assembly polls, the Covid scenario and intrigue among cops vying for the top post and the partisan approach of a section of bureaucrats, who have their favourites among those named for the post. 

“One of the officers is awaiting a Vigilance clearance in a case pertaining to amassing of wealth disproportionate to his income. Another contender’s daughter was involved in a case pertaining to physical assault of a police driver and the case is not yet charge-sheeted. The files and the list may not have been sent to the centre as the final outcome is being awaited in these two cases,” sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp