New-face Kerala Cabinet part of CPM vision: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that KK Shailaja’s exclusion from his second cabinet was in line with the CPM’s new vision to give opportunities to fresh faces. He said Covid control measures initiated during Shailaja’s tenure were collective decisions and that will continue without any hindrance. “Not just Shailaja, some others too were eligible for exemption. There were others who performed well,” Pinarayi said.

“Different opinions were expressed on our candidates list when several noted persons, even those who gained international attention, were excluded. That too was part of a vision to give chances to new faces. In fact, that was riskier as it was presented before the people. But they wholeheartedly accepted our stand because there was no bad intention behind that decision, and the people were convinced of our good intention.”

Responding to another question, he said the idea was not proposed by him. “Many of you have attributed this to me. In our party, such things aren’t initiated by an individual but result from collective thinking and decision. The idea of giving opportunities to new faces is getting huge recognition and reception,” Pinarayi said. He said his party understands the well-meaning criticism from prominent figures regarding the exclusion of Shailaja.“All these people had cooperated with our government’s functioning. Their current comments stem from their recognition of the government,” he said.

Party decided this way: Pinarayi on staying as CM

On why the chief minister was not replaced in the search for fresh faces, he said: “Such a criticism is quite natural. But the party decided this way.”Pinarayi said several invitees have backed out of the oath-taking ceremony.

“They cited the prevailing Covid situation. Hence, we expect a lower turnout on the lines of the HC’s comments,” he said. He said the Opposition’s decision to boycott the ceremony was inappropriate.

“It isn’t fair. They should have joined us in this new beginning. They could have limited their participation to one or two persons,” he said.