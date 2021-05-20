New responsibility for me: Veena George, Kerala's new health minister

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: “All the achievements made by my daughter in her political career were unexpected and surprising. I am sure that she can do well in the post of the health minister. But as a mother, I am not overjoyed now as my Vijay mon, who always wanted to see his sister in higher positions, is not with us on this occasion,” said 67-year-old Rosamma Kuriakose, mother of Veena George, the new health minister.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Veena said that it is a new responsibility for her. “My party had given responsibilities for me in 2016 and I accepted it wholeheartedly. I am also accepting the new responsibility given by my party and I will work hard to carry it out,” she said.

“My husband and I did not force our three children to live their lives in tune with our desires. We always told them to be good human beings and always stick to their personality,” said Rosamma, who is a former municipal councillor.

