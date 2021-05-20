Oath won’t lose dignity if watched from home: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the state government to restrict the number of attendees at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday to the lowest and strictly follow all Covid guidelines and protocol.

Issuing the order on a petition filed by Dr K J Prince, general secretary of Thrissur-based Chikitsaneethi — an organisation for protecting the health right of the citizen — the court also made an important observation that dignity of the event will not be lost if the event is witnessed from home. The HC also said the political parties should decide as to whether all the MLAs are required to be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The division bench observed that since states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with more number of legislators, have taken oath with a lesser number, the Kerala government, a forerunner in Covid management, should restrict the number of attendees to check Covid spread.

‘Don’t see any difference between oath, family event’

On the decision to allow 500 people at the event, the court said if such a contention is accepted, then even weddings can be performed with the participation of 500 people with RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours before solemnisation of the marriage in any big hall or open place. So also, the final rites and ceremonies, in the case of deaths, the court said. “We do not see any difference as to whether it is a government function, a family function or any other ceremony,” the court observed.

The court said the spouses and relatives of all MLAs, except the designated ministers, are not required to participate in the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony can be viewed from the residence of the respective MLAs. At the same time, it may be a proud moment for the spouses or the relatives of the designated ministers.