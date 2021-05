By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan on Wednesday said the party is the supreme body and individuals are only its symbols.

“There is no dissent within the party over the decision to exclude KK Shailaja from Pinarayi Vijayan’s new cabinet as CPM workers know the party is bigger than them,” he said.

Justifying the party’s decision, he maintained that Shailaja was also a newcomer when she was inducted into the first Pinarayi cabinet in 2016.