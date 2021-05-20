Push to initiatives strengthening Kerala’s popular alternative: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the focus of the entire nation is on Kerala and the number of people who place hope in the state’s ‘popular alternative’ is on the rise, the LDF government will implement programmes that further broaden and strengthen this alternative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.In an article published ahead of the swearing-in of a new cabinet led by him, Pinarayi said the unprecedented support placed by people on the LDF government has made it more responsible.



“Like the previous government, this government too will try with more humility to function as per the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Elaborating on the government’s development goals, Pinarayi said the aim of the new dispensation is to implement infrastructure development projects worth Rs 60,000 crore to attract more investors. The state will also double the value of its IT exports over the next three to five years.

The state will begin implementing the second phase of Resilient Kerala development programme, under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, using concessional funding of $250 million from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Besides this, a solid waste treatment project worth $210 million from the World Bank will also be implemented. “Over the next five years, we will create an economy that will be modern, employment generating and manufacturing-oriented.

Our aim is to also bring the state’s living standards on par with developed and middle-income nations over the next 25 years. We will also ensure that our development process is all-inclusive,” Pinarayi said. Encouragement will be provided to high-technology business enterprises and startups. The government will also facilitate close cooperation between the state’s universities and academic institutions and areas of modern technology.

‘The state will present an alternative to the Centre’s liberalisation policies as well as communal tendencies in the education sector,” Pinarayi said, adding that the state will implement a clear-cut programme for rebuilding the state into a knowledge economy.

In addition to further developing IT and tourism, the new government will promote software manufacturing and industries that add value to the state’s resources. The state’s capacity in agriculture, agriculture-allied, industrial and technological domains will be further enhanced.Along with enhancing welfare programmes for the poor, the state will transform itself into a knowledge society for creation of new job opportunities that new generation wants, he said.

TEAM PINARAYI 2.0 THE VISION