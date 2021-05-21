STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George pays homage to sister Lini; begins new stint

In her Facebook page, George said sister Lini's sacrifice and frontline fight against the contagious disease would be remembered forever.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala's new health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after taking oath, Kerala's new health minister Veena George on Friday began her new stint paying rich tributes to nurse Lini Puthussery, who had died after contracting Nipah while treating a patient at a hospital in Kozhikode three years ago.

A mother of two, the young nurse succumbed to the virus on May 21, 2018.

In her Facebook page, George said sister Lini's sacrifice and frontline fight against the contagious disease would be remembered forever.

The minister also said she called up Lini's husband Sajeesh over phone on her third death anniversary on Friday and hailed the family's donation of food articles to the panchayat's community kitchen marking the painful occasion.

"Keralites can not forget Lini who showcased a great model of service bynursing an infected patient and sacrificed her own life when Nipah had frightened the state," she posted on FB.

Lini's life is an inspiration for all health workers who serve the land by risking their life during the time of COVID pandemic, the journalist-turned minister added.

In her post, George also greeted all health workers of the state who are working tirelessly and with care to fight the present pandemic.

ALSO READ | Pinarayi 2.0: Balagopal finance minister, Veena George replaces Shailaja, two big portfolios for Riyas

Former health minister K K Shailja also remembered the service of late Lini in her Facebook page.

George was given the challenging portfolio when the Marxist party was facing severe backlash on social media platforms for not retaining Shailaja, who had won global acclaim for her deft leadership in checking the COVID-19 surge and fighting Nipah, in the new cabinet.

People from various walks of life including politicians, writers and celebrities have come out in open questioning the Left party's decision to drop the performing woman minister.

ALSO WATCH: Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Veena George Lini Puthussery Kerala health minister
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19
Gallery
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp