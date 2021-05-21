Kerala Health Minister Veena George pays homage to sister Lini; begins new stint

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after taking oath, Kerala's new health minister Veena George on Friday began her new stint paying rich tributes to nurse Lini Puthussery, who had died after contracting Nipah while treating a patient at a hospital in Kozhikode three years ago.

A mother of two, the young nurse succumbed to the virus on May 21, 2018.

In her Facebook page, George said sister Lini's sacrifice and frontline fight against the contagious disease would be remembered forever.

The minister also said she called up Lini's husband Sajeesh over phone on her third death anniversary on Friday and hailed the family's donation of food articles to the panchayat's community kitchen marking the painful occasion.

"Keralites can not forget Lini who showcased a great model of service bynursing an infected patient and sacrificed her own life when Nipah had frightened the state," she posted on FB.

Lini's life is an inspiration for all health workers who serve the land by risking their life during the time of COVID pandemic, the journalist-turned minister added.

In her post, George also greeted all health workers of the state who are working tirelessly and with care to fight the present pandemic.

ALSO READ | Pinarayi 2.0: Balagopal finance minister, Veena George replaces Shailaja, two big portfolios for Riyas

Former health minister K K Shailja also remembered the service of late Lini in her Facebook page.

George was given the challenging portfolio when the Marxist party was facing severe backlash on social media platforms for not retaining Shailaja, who had won global acclaim for her deft leadership in checking the COVID-19 surge and fighting Nipah, in the new cabinet.

People from various walks of life including politicians, writers and celebrities have come out in open questioning the Left party's decision to drop the performing woman minister.

ALSO WATCH: Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary