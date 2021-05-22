Differently abled man who was attacked by neighbour with petrol bomb for selling coffins, dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old differently abled man, who suffered serious burns after a petrol bomb was hurled at him by his neighbour for selling coffins near his house, died at the medical college hospital early Saturday.

Varghese, a resident of Aruviyodu, was attacked by 50-year-old Sebastian at Kunnathukal in the district on May 12.

The Marayamuttom police has registered a murder case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sebastian. He is presently under judicial custody for attempting to murder Varghese. He was arrested by the police on the day of the incident itself.

"Varghese was in a serious condition as he suffered 90 per cent of burns on the body. He could not escape from the attack due to his disability. His life could not be saved. However, we charged murder case against the accused and we will update the developments in the FIR so as to ensure maximum punishment for the accused," said Marayamuttom Inspector of Police Anil George.

Sebastian had issues with Varghese selling coffins and had obstructed the sales as the shop was close to his house. Sebastian had reportedly lodged complaints with the panchayat authorities seeking to close down the shop, but since there was no merit in his complaint, they did not take action.

Varghese was attacked while he was sitting inside his shop. Sebastian allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail from his house injuring the victim.

Since Varghese could not run due to his infirmities, he suffered burns and was admitted to the medical college hospital.

However, Sebastian was apprehended by locals when he tried to flee the place. Later, the locals handed him over to the police.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.