STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt to supply milk to relief camps to ease dairy farmers’ woes

However, consumption has dipped in Malabar and Ernakulam regions resulting in a surfeit of milk in the market.

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rangegowda’s dairy farm

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To help dairy farmers who have been hit by the sharp fall in demand for milk owing to the triple lockdown in four districts, the state government has decided to purchase milk and milk products from Milma regional units for supplying them to relief camps functioning in the state.

The decision is expected to ease the suffering of dairy farmers who are staring at a crisis after regional milk co-operatives reduced procurement citing a dip in consumption. As per Milma’s statistics, they procure about 16 lakh litres of milk from the state. Of that, half of the quantity comes from Malabar, while Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam societies collect four lakh litres each.

However, consumption has dipped in Malabar and Ernakulam regions resulting in a surfeit of milk in the market. Milma, on its part, had taken a slew of measures such as ‘milk challenge’ and distribution of bonus packets. However, the efforts were not enough to solve the problem. The triple lockdown enforced in four districts had thrown Milma’s sales out of gear, following which it decided to cap the procurement of milk from regional units. This restriction affected farmers the most as they were not able to store the milk or find alternative markets.

The Milma managing director wrote to the government that due to the decrease in sales, the Malabar region had cut down procurement by 40%. He had also requested the government to buy milk from the regional milk cooperatives for distribution among those who are living in camps due to rain-related incidents. 

Heeding the demand, the government entrusted the district collectors with the task of supplying milk and other allied products to the camps.  As many 75 camps are currently operating in the state and with the monsoon approaching, the number is expected to go up. The expense incurred for this purpose would be met from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
relief camps dairy farmers
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp