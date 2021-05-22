STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: 10 months on, Pilot Deepak Sathe's family still waiting for compensation

A day after the crash, the Union and the Kerala government had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the families of those who died in the crash.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Wife Sushma Sathe and younger son Dhananjay Sathe pay their respects to the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe during his funeral ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

Wife Sushma Sathe and younger son Dhananjay Sathe pay their respects to the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe during his funeral ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The family of Captain Deepak Sathe, who died when an Air India Express flight crashed at the Kozhikode airport on August 7 last year, is still waiting for the compensation from the government.

Deepak Sathe's son Dhananjay wrote on Twitter on Thursday that it has been 10 months since his father's death and "individuals in employee compensation commissioner office (Mumbai, BKC) are misguiding and setting up hoops for my mother in the middle of a pandemic".

A day after the crash, the Union and the Kerala government had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the families of those who died in the crash.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including its six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on the evening of August 7 last year.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including both pilots.

Responding to Dhananjay Sathe's tweet on Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter that the Aviation Secretary has contacted Maharashtra's Chief Secretary over the issue of employee compensation of late Captain Dipak Sathe.

"The compensation amount was deposited by Air India with Employees Compensation Commissioner Pallakkad, Kerala. It was then transferred to Employees Compensation Commissioner, Bandra on request of your relatives," the ministry noted.

"It can be disbursed after filing claim by legal heir of the deceased employee before the said authority. It is statutory provision which needs to be followed," it added.

A five-member panel of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB), formed on August 13 last year, is inquiring into the circumstances of the crash.

It has not submitted its report yet.

Captain S S Chahar, a former DGCA-designated examiner for pilots of B737NG aircraft, is the investigator-in-charge of the panel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Captain Deepak Sathe Air India Express Kozhikode plane crash
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp