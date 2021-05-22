Oxygen Express to chug in with 140 tonnes on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A week after ferrying 118 tonnes of oxygen to the state, the Railways’ Oxygen Express will on Saturday bring in another consignment of 140MT which will be offloaded at the Vallarpadam railway station here. The new consignment is being sent by the Central Government acting on a request from the state government.

According to railway authorities, the consignment is being brought in from Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. “The express will be carrying seven cryogenic tanks with 20 tonnes capacity each,” said the official. The Oxygen Express will arrive on Saturday morning at Vallarpadam. The oxygen will be transferred to tanker lorries at the terminal before being distributed to various districts in the state.