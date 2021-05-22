Private secys to be political appointments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an obvious move to avoid controversies in the appointment of personal staff of ministers, the CPM has brought in stricter norms. The private secretaries of ministers will be political appointments from the party.

All such appointments should be made only with the party’s approval. This comes in the backdrop of criticism levelled against a few appointments of ministers’ personal staff during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The party state secretariat which met on Friday decided not to increase the number of personal staff and to continue with the existing number of 25. Those appointed as personal staff on deputation should not exceed the age of 51 so as to ensure that they don’t retire before the end of the present government’s tenure.

A decision has been taken to ensure that personal staff members are appointed only after detailed background check. The party has also directed ministers to be cautious about those trying to establish unnecessary relations with their personal staff. The party will monitor those who frequently visit the ministers’ offices. The party would also monitor private functions attended by ministers.