IUML for major leadership change from branches to state committee

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After the Congress chose VD Satheesan as the Opposition leader to ensure a generational shift in the party leadership, IUML, the second biggest ally in the UDF, seems to have underdstood the importance of leadership change. Party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday said major changes would soon be made in the party — from branches to state committee.“The party will soon start issuing new membership to workers. After that, major changes will be effected in leadership. The changes will be made in all committees of the party.

“The working style and approach of new leadersship will be different. New leaders will be more capable of identifying and intervening in people’s issues,” Kunhalikutty said. Kunhalikutty, who himself faced criticism from party workers for holding key positions in party and government for long, said he was ready to give up party positions he currently holds.

He dismissed rumours that he would take up the state general secretary’s post. “I don’t need any top positions to execute important duties for the party. The social media campaign that claimed that I would take up state general secretary post was created by the enemies of the party. I will suggest the national committee to select a new national general secretary. But, I will continue to work strengtheni the party further,” he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that no one has given the IUML the authority over the Muslim community, Kunhalikutty said ruling parties should not think that they have got authority over everything.

“Chief minister made the statement based on a single issue. If they work thinking that they have the authority over everything after coming to power for the second consecutive term, they will face the consequences. Soon, IUML will make a great comeback, making changes in its working style and leadership,” he said.

Kunhalikutty welcomed the Congress’ decision to give key position to V D Satheesan. He said Satheesan is capable of leading the opposition and strengthening the UDF. The League will extend all support for his efforts to strengthen the front, he said.