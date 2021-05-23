STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jeo Baby, Jayaraj bag Padmarajan Awards

The awards, instituted by the Padmarajan Memorial Trust, carry a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for the director and Rs 25,000 for the scriptwriter.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Jeo Baby

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeo Baby, who directed the critically acclaimed movie The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjarammoodu, and Jayaraj, who scripted the movie Hasyam with Harishree Ashokan in the lead role, have bagged the Padmarajan awards-2020 for the best director and the best scriptwriter respectively. 

The awards, instituted by the Padmarajan Memorial Trust, carry a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for the director and Rs 25,000 for the scriptwriter. Winners were selected by jury chairman and film director Blessy and members Beena Ranjini and Vijayakrishnan.

Murinaavu, written by Manoj Kuroor, has been selected as the best novel and Angamaliyile Mangakariyum Ninte Appavum Veenjum written by K Rekha as the best short story. They will get cash prizes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. 

The winners were selected by jury chairman and writer K C Narayanan and members Saradakutty and Pradeep Panangad. The awards, instituted in memory of the iconic late filmmaker, used to be presented on the birthday of Padmarajan on May 23. However, the trust said in a statement that award distribution would be held later in the wake of the surge in Covid cases and lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp