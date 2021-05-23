Jeo Baby, Jayaraj bag Padmarajan Awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeo Baby, who directed the critically acclaimed movie The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjarammoodu, and Jayaraj, who scripted the movie Hasyam with Harishree Ashokan in the lead role, have bagged the Padmarajan awards-2020 for the best director and the best scriptwriter respectively.

The awards, instituted by the Padmarajan Memorial Trust, carry a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for the director and Rs 25,000 for the scriptwriter. Winners were selected by jury chairman and film director Blessy and members Beena Ranjini and Vijayakrishnan.

Murinaavu, written by Manoj Kuroor, has been selected as the best novel and Angamaliyile Mangakariyum Ninte Appavum Veenjum written by K Rekha as the best short story. They will get cash prizes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The winners were selected by jury chairman and writer K C Narayanan and members Saradakutty and Pradeep Panangad. The awards, instituted in memory of the iconic late filmmaker, used to be presented on the birthday of Padmarajan on May 23. However, the trust said in a statement that award distribution would be held later in the wake of the surge in Covid cases and lockdown.