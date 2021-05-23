Kerala cancels SSLC practical exam, HSE’s from June 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to do away with SSLC IT practical exam owing to the Covid situation. The aggregate of practical examinations conducted earlier will be used to evaluate SSLC candidates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7.

While valuation camps for Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary exams will be held from June 1 to June 19, the valuation of SSLC answer sheets has been scheduled from June 7 to June 25. Teachers attending valuation camps will be vaccinated. The government will also discuss the option of issuing PSC advise online.