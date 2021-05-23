Retd govt official awaits clearance for device that can make oxygen at home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as people across the country are scrambling to find medical oxygen for their dear ones fighting Covid-19, a 62-year-old Ernakulam native’s cost-effective portable oxygen-making device is still awaiting clearance from authorities concerned.

AK Chandrabose, a retired motor vehicle inspector of Sreemoolanagaram near Aluva, had developed the device seven months ago, anticipating a shortage of medical oxygen in the wake of rising Covid cases in Kerala.

“When I saw the news on oxygen shortage in European countries during the first Covid wave last year, I knew the situation in India will also become critical in the coming days and medical oxygen will be short in supply. So, I started working on a device that could make oxygen at home for the patients. I sourced special bottles from Delhi and worked out a formula using locally-available medical chemicals to make oxygen using a catalyst agent.

The oxygen-making equipment developed by A K Chandrabose

When the project became a success, I approached medical experts for approval. I also wrote letters to the World Health Organization, ICMR and the state health department for approval. So far, I haven’t got a response from any official body.

I welcome the authorities to kindly test the device and chemicals before certifying it,” he said, adding that the chemical cost of making oxygen for three hours using the device will be below `100.N C Ushakumari, ward member of Sreemoolanagaram, said they were extending all support to Chandrabose. “He is waiting for approval from government agencies. Once the device gets the required clearance, the panchayat will do the needful to help him manufacture it on a large scale,” she said.