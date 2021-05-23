Satheesan will attract youth towards Congress: Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran on Saturday said the appointment of VD Satheesan as the new Opposition leader will attract more youths to the Congress. He said Congress workers have been demanding a generation change in the state leadership for long.

“I am quite happy that the high command has acknowledged the demand. The move will definitely benefit the party,” Sudhakaran said. He stated that Satheesan rose to the ranks not as a nominee of any particular group or section but by his own capability.

“I don’t believe Ramesh Chennithala was a failure as an Opposition leader. In fact, he had done his best. However, it is now time to give Congress a fresh face since times have changed,” he said.