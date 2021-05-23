Strong possibility of third Covid wave hitting Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported the highest single-day Covid death toll of 176 on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the viral disease well beyond the 7,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will seriously examine the reasons for the high number of Covid deaths and will take steps to bring it down.

“The increasing number of deaths is a matter of concern. The severity of the disease and deaths are increasing after the second wave of Covid has reached its peak. This is a crucial time for hospitals and strong safety measures are required to deal with this phase,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the deaths reported now are those which occurred when Covid was at its peak, he said there was a strong possibility of a third wave of Covid hitting the state. Pinarayi said the stringent vigil of the people that helped the state contain the second wave should continue it in a similar manner for some more time.

Restrictions will be tightened in Malappuram where the test positivity rate (TPR) is still high and a detailed action plan will be implemented for the district. A total of 75,000 sample tests will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday. More police officers have been deployed in the district to ensure effective implementation of the existing regulations under the triple lockdown. Police have been directed to take all legal action against those violating the regulations, he said.

Action plan for Covid centres

The chief minister said an action plan has been devised to equip health facilities as the monsoon sets in the state over the next few days. Disasters such as floods or landslides caused by heavy rain may affect the operations of CFLTCs or SLTCs designed specifically to deal with Covid patients, he reminded. A comprehensive list of all health centres vulnerable to floods and landslides is being prepared. Each health centre will have an inventory of equipment and other items that need to be removed immediately in the event of such an emergency. At the same time, they should also locate possible places where these activities can continue, he said.

All major hospitals will implement the Mass Casualty Triage Protocol which is the standard for dealing with major disasters and necessary training will be provided. In case of a sudden increase in the number of patients above the efficiency limit of the hospitals, a surge capacity plan will be prepared and training will be provided to implement it.