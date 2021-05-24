Covid deaths: Time for humane approach, but doctors stand divided

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The strict protocol and procedures followed in handling bodies of people who died of Covid have become a hassle for the families. The timely release of the body from a hospital and finding a slot in a crematorium have become difficult as over 100 deaths are being reported daily in the state these days.

The health experts say it is high time the government relaxed the rules so that the dead got decent final rites and the families were spared of the social stigma.

“In the event of a death, the family has to get the letter from the secretary of the local body authorising the members to receive the body from the morgue. Often, the families have to wait for at least one day to complete the formalities and receive the body. If the body has to be taken to other districts, there are more procedures,” said a health inspector in Thiruvananthapuram.

Though the official direction was to hand over the body without waiting for the RT-PCR test result, many hospitals continue to insist on the test result.

Earlier, the bodies were released only to the health officials of the local body. But the rules were relaxed recently when the daily deaths surged and the system faced a shortage of officials.

​While there are restrictions in social gathering at the house of the deceased, the stigma associated with Covid deaths has left the families traumatised.

“The families reel under a lot of trauma due to the strict adherence to protocol. I have a patient who is traumatised because she could not fulfil her mother’s wish for burial on the house premises as her relatives stayed away and the body had to be cremated in a public crematorium,” said Nithin A F, a psychologist doing voluntary work in General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued the Covid death management guidelines in March 2020. Though the close relatives were allowed to see the face of the dead, by wearing PPE kits, the health experts said the protocol should be relaxed in the wake of fresh evidences.

“There is no evidence to prove that the bodies will spread Covid infection. An infected person will not have any virus 10-12 days after the onset of disease. He or she could still be positive while testing due to technical reasons. It is based on this evidence that we have modified the hospital discharge policy allowing people to go without testing,” said Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The strict protocol without any evidence to back it only exacerbates the stigma associated with Covid patients and families. The guidelines influenced by the hangover of Nipah, a much-dreaded disease that resulted in death on the second or third day of infection, should be modified to allow a normal funeral,” he said.

However, Dr A Mridulal, a forensic surgeon, said the protocol should be adhered to as the bodies could cause infection through body fluids. “The body could secrete blood from the mouth and nose during bathing. That is why we plug the orifices, apply disinfectant and pack the body in plastic body bags to prevent any infection. It is based on the WHO-defined bio-hazard levels.”