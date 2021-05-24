STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid deaths: Time for humane approach, but doctors stand divided

While some say bodies won’t spread disease and can be released to families for decent last rites and avoid social stigma, others insist on following WHO guidelines strictly

Published: 24th May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Virus

The health experts say it is high time the government relaxed the rules so that the dead got decent final rites. (Express Illustrations)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The strict protocol and procedures followed in handling bodies of people who died of Covid have become a hassle for the families. The timely release of the body from a hospital and finding a slot in a crematorium have become difficult as over 100 deaths are being reported daily in the state these days. 

The health experts say it is high time the government relaxed the rules so that the dead got decent final rites and the families were spared of the social stigma.

“In the event of a death, the family has to get the letter from the secretary of the local body authorising the members to receive the body from the morgue. Often, the families have to wait for at least one day to complete the formalities and receive the body. If the body has to be taken to other districts, there are more procedures,” said a health inspector in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Though the official direction was to hand over the body without waiting for the RT-PCR test result, many hospitals continue to insist on the test result.

Earlier, the bodies were released only to the health officials of the local body. But the rules were relaxed recently when the daily deaths surged and the system faced a shortage of officials.

​While there are restrictions in social gathering at the house of the deceased, the stigma associated with Covid deaths has left the families traumatised.

“The families reel under a lot of trauma due to the strict adherence to protocol. I have a patient who is traumatised because she could not fulfil her mother’s wish for burial on the house premises as her relatives stayed away and the body had to be cremated in a public crematorium,” said Nithin A F, a psychologist doing voluntary work in General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)  issued the Covid death management guidelines in March 2020. Though the close relatives were allowed to see the face of the dead, by wearing PPE kits, the health experts said the protocol should be relaxed in the wake of fresh evidences.

“There is no evidence to prove that the bodies will spread Covid infection. An infected person will not have any virus 10-12 days after the onset of disease. He or she could still be positive while testing due to technical reasons. It is based on this evidence that we have modified the hospital discharge policy allowing people to go without testing,” said Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The strict protocol without any evidence to back it only exacerbates the stigma associated with Covid patients and families. The guidelines influenced by the hangover of Nipah, a much-dreaded disease that resulted in death on the second or third day of infection, should be modified to allow a normal funeral,” he said.

However, Dr A Mridulal, a forensic surgeon, said the protocol should be adhered to as the bodies could cause infection through body fluids. “The body could secrete blood from the mouth and nose during bathing. That is why we plug the orifices, apply disinfectant and pack the body in plastic body bags to prevent any infection. It is based on the WHO-defined bio-hazard levels.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Deaths coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Second Wave
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp