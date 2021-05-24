Daughter of Lalithambika Antharjanam recalls meeting with VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Daughter of Lalithambika Antharjanam, Rajam G, took a tour down memory lane in a FB post, recalling a 1987 meeting with the new Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

She wrote: “That day in 1987 will never be forgotten. I was staying with my mother at our ancestral house at Ramapuram. A group of young men came to our house to invite my mother to the inauguration of a function at Mahatma Gandhi University. V D Satheesan, then the chairman of the students union, was one among them. My mother accepted their invitation. It was her last public gathering she attended, to which I too accompanied her. Time flies... Mother left us and the young leader, Satheesan, today became the Opposition leader in the new assembly.”

​She concluded her post by congratulating Satheesan.