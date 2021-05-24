STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Facebook most favoured social media platform for new Kerala legislators

The social media usage trends among the legislators were revealed in a study by Kottayam-based political research agency Leaders and Ladders. 

Published: 24th May 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

The study revealed that most of the leaders became active after the Covid-19 spread. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facebook seems to be the most preferred social media platform of new legislators. While 137 of the total 140 legislators have a Facebook account, only 64 possess an Instagram account. Twitter is the least favoured as only 17 MLAs have account in the micro-blogging site.

The social media usage trends among the legislators were revealed in a study by Kottayam-based political research agency Leaders and Ladders. 

​The election affidavits of the leaders were used for the analysis. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has the highest number of followers on Facebook, 15 lakh, followed by former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, 12 lakh. 

Over 13.17 lakh persons have liked Pinarayi’s page while Chennithala’s page has 12 lakh likes. Over 11 lakh people have liked former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s page while 7.62 lakh have liked former Health Minister KK Shailaja’s page.

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas and Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan have websites but do not have presence on Twitter or YouTube. 

A Prabhakaran of Malampuzha, KB Ganesh Kumar of Pathanapuram and former minister Kadannappaly Ramachandran, who won from Kannur, do not have FB account. 

Only three leaders, Pinarayi, Oommen Chandy and K Babu have YouTube accounts. The study revealed that most of the leaders became active after the Covid-19 spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Social Media COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp