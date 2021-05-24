First session of 15th Kerala Assembly from May 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin at 9.00 am on Monday. Pro-tem speaker P T A Rahim will administer the oath of office to newly elected MLAs on the first day. Rahim was sworn in by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday.

Among the 139 MLAs who will take oath on Monday, 53 are new faces. The seniormost MLA is former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is entering his 12th term. Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph will start his 10th term and Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty his seventh term on Monday. The assembly will elect the speaker on Tuesday.

While the LDF has announced the candidature of M B Rajesh as speaker, the UDF nominee will be announced on Monday. There will be a two-day break for assembly after the speaker’s election. The governor will address the new members on Friday. Debate on the motion of thanksgiving to governor’s address will be held from May 31 to June 2.

The first budget of the new government will be presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on June 4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made it clear that only additions and changes to the budget presented by T M Thomas Isaac in the last trimester of the previous government will be presented by the new minister.

​General discussion on renewed budget will be held from June 7 to 9. The government will also present a fresh vote on accounts for three months, considering that the renewed budget will be passed in the next session only, after a detailed debate.

Meanwhile, strict Covid-19 protocol has been enforced in the assembly and its premises. Seats are re-arranged to ensure proper social distancing and MLAs have been advised to wear double mask/N95 masks throughout the session.

