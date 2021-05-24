Four more black fungus deaths in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering concern amid the second wave of Covid, Kerala reported four more deaths due to mucormycosis or black fungus infection on Sunday. The victims — two Ernakulam and two Pathanamthitta natives — were undergoing treatment for the disease at hospitals in Kochi.

Earlier this week, two other black fungus deaths were confirmed in Kozhikode and Kottayam medical college hospitals. So far, around 40 cases of mucormycosis have been recorded across the state. The cases are being reported at a time when the state is witnessing a spike in deaths due to Covid. On Sunday, the state recorded the highest single-day Covid deaths of 188.

“The cases of black fungus are rising and the patients are being constantly monitored. Directives have been given to all the medical colleges to stock enough medicines and be prepared to deal with any emergency situation,” said a member with the state Covid-19 task force.

The official, however, said as of now, there is no need to panic as it is not a communicable disease. “A medical team is appointed to closely monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said though several cases of black fungus are being reported in the state, there is no need for concern.

​“The death rate due to the black fungus disease is very low in the state. The health department is closely monitoring the situation. It is not the first time the disease is being reported in the state. The first case of black fungus infection in the state was reported in 2019,” she said.