Kerala police task assistant IG with ensuring retired officers’ well-being

The death of S Chandrasekharan, a 1957 batch officer, who passed away in Chennai on May 22, did not come in to the attention of the department.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

The AIG has been directed to inform the retired officers about the police functions and invite them to these. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have put in place a mechanism to liaise with retired officers to check on their well-being after a former IPS officer’s death went unnoticed. The Assistant Inspector General of the Police Headquarters will be in charge of keeping former officers in the loop.

The death of S Chandrasekharan, a 1957 batch officer, who passed away in Chennai on Friday, did not come in to the attention of the department. However, the matter came to the notice of a section of officers through unofficial channels following which a decision was taken to appoint an IPS officer to check on the well-being of retired officers and to keep them in the loop via phone or other electronic means.

The AIG will connect with retired officers to check about their current status and will also get in touch with the police authority of the state where the officer is residing. The AIG will also ensure that the address and contact number of all the retired IPS officers are included in the connectivity page of the Police Headquarters. The details of officers who had retired in the rank of SPs in the IPS cadre will be collected for this purpose.

The death of retired IPS officers is a moment of mourning for the department and the silent passing away of Chandrasekharan came as a shock for the officers who felt that the camaraderie and bond between officers was what made the police force special.

The AIG has been directed to inform the retired officers about the police functions and invite them to these. In case they do not turn up and send messages instead, they should be read aloud to the attendees. The AIG has also been instructed to ensure that the retired officers are delivered the messages of the State Police Chief on the Civil Services Day.

The AIG will collect the details of the retired officers staying outside the state so that they can be provided assistance if required. The death of the officers has to be informed to all the serving and retired officers through the State Police Monitoring Room.

Kerala Police
