Kodakara hawala heist: Cops widen probe, on trail of Alappuzha native

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even as the BJP state leaders failed to appear before the special investigation team in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist, the police have widened the probe and are on the trail of an Alappuzha native, to whom the unaccounted money was supposed to be handed over.

According to police sources, Dharmaraj — who gave the money to driver Shamjeer to be taken to Kochi from Kozhikode — said in his statement to the police that the money was supposed to be handed over to the Alappuzha native.

Meanwhile, both Dharmaraj and Sunil Naik had given statements that they were ignorant of the person to whom the Alappuzha native would give the money.

The police are also tracing the call records of the accused and their main contacts. The process is expected to reveal crucial information.

BJP general secretary M Ganesh and office secretary Gireesh had informed the probe team that they would not be able to appear for interrogation on Sunday, asking for a couple of days’ time.

​The police are probing a fake accident that was reported to have happened at Kodakara on April 3, following which black money amounting to approximately Rs 3.5 crore was looted by a gang of people.

The preliminary investigation had revealed that the money was meant for the election campaigning of a national party. While allegations were raised against the BJP, the party refuted the allegations and sought a fair investigation.