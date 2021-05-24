Special Court to inquire allegations against Enforcement Directorate

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of the Kerala High Court quashing the crime branch FIRs against the Enforcement Directorate, the Ernakulam Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has decided to conduct an inquiry into the allegation levelled against the central agency.

​The crime branch had registered two FIRs based on complaints that ED officials threatened persons accused in the gold smuggling case to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision comes after the state agency -- as directed by the High Court while quashing the crime branch FIRs -- submitted all evidence collected against ED officials in a sealed cover before the special court in Kochi.

The crime branch of the Kerala Police had registered the first case based on the statements of women police officials on duty at the ED office in Kochi when Swapna Suresh -- a key accused in the gold smuggling case -- was questioned.

The second FIR resulted from a letter written by another accused Sandeep Nair. The High Court quashed both FIRs mainly citing procedural lapse.

“We submitted the evidence collected as part of the probe against ED officials before the Special Court. After going through the evidence, the court decided to register two miscellaneous cases to conduct an inquiry under section 340 of CrPC. The court has found that there are grounds to conduct an inquiry into the allegation,” an official said.

The court has decided to hear the ED and the crime branch in this regard on May 27.

“After the hearing, the court may decide the modus of enquiry. The court itself can conduct a probe or it can order an agency to investigate it,” the official said.