Two arrested for nurse recruitment fraud in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam North police on Sunday arrested Feroz Khan, 42, of Nettoor and Sathar, 50, of Kompanamuri, Cherthala, who had been running a job consultancy firm, Take Off, at Kaloor for the alleged job recruitment fraud by duping several nurses promising them jobs in Dubai.

As many as 94 people were allegedly cheated of around Rs 2.5 crore by promising them jobs in a hospital that treats Covid patients in Dubai. An advance of Rs 2.5 lakh was collected from each of them, said police.

As the duo has not a valid recruiting licence, they sought the help of agents to provide the said jobs. However, the accused who are car dealers spent all the money collected from job aspirants to buy second-hand cars. The agents who offered jobs to the recruited persons ended their services as the accused did not pay them the said remuneration.

Subsequently, the employees who arrived abroad on various days did not get any place to stay and have food or work. In the meantime, many found jobs there on their own. The duo was arrested by the North police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims with the chief minister. The duo was arrested while trying to escape to Delhi from Kozhikode fearing arrest in the case.

The duo was produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody. Feroz Khan was arrested by North police last month for similar charges.

​The fraud was committed again after he was released on bail in that case, said police, adding that he was also booked in cases of fraud at Ernakulam Central, Maradu and Cherthala police stations.