10-year-old’s FB Live video saves her mother from live-in partner’s domestic violence

KOCHI: A 10-year-old girl is the talk of Enanelloor panchayat in Muvattupuzha after she posted a live Facebook video showing her mother’s live-in partner resorting to violence and trying to attack her mother. As the video went live, many people called up the Muvattupuzha police station which in turn alerted the Kalloorkadu police station that sent a team to their residence.

Kalloorkadu station house officer Surendran M said a case has been registered against Manoj, 38, of Ayavana panchayat, who abused the woman, Sincy, 33, and broke the window panes of the house. “We had a discussion with the woman and her partner on Monday at the station to resolve the issue. But the woman insisted on filing a complaint and a case was registered against the person,” Surendran said.

Police personnel were in for a surprise when they saw the two leaving the station on a same two-wheeler as if there were no issues between them. The officer said the girl used her mother’s mobile phone to record and post the live video from Sincy’s Facebook account.

“The incident occurred on Friday night. The Muvattupuzha police station alerted us about the incident happening within our station limits. We immediately sent a team to nab the accused,” he said. Though Manoj and Sincy are staying together, they are not married, the SHO said.

While Manoj has two sons — aged 13 and nine — from his first marriage, Sincy has two daughters aged 10 and four. The children stayed in the same house with the couple. The police said the girl was familiar with the various functions of the smartphone and used to spend a lot of time on the phone.

The couple had some issues between them after one of Manoj’s friends told him that he had nude photographs of Sincy, police said. Manoj used to pick fights with Sincy over the issue, besides financial dealings. “There are many issues within the family. We would recommend the social welfare department to intervene as the children badly need psychological support,” an officer said.