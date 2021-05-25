Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty alleges swindling of election funds

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, who contested from the Balussery constituency as UDF candidate, has approached the state Congress leadership alleging swindling of election funds by two local Congress leaders.

“Besides the funds given by the party’s central and state committees, I had given my own money for poll expenditure. The UDF constituency chairman and his coterie had mobilised funds from the public. However, that money was not used for election purposes and many booth committees had not received the fund I had handed over,” alleged Dharmajan.

He also alleged that the UDF poll committee was lethargic, without proper campaign plan. “The same people who were against my candidature are behind this . They had their own candidate in mind,” he said. Dismissing the allegations, UDF Balussery constituency chairman Gireesh Modakkallur said there was a shortage of fund and money was collected from the people with party’s knowledge.