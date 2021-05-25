Five additional judges of Kerala High Court made permanent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five additional judges of the Kerala High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Tuesday, the Law Ministry said.

Justices Conrad Stansilaus Dias, Pulleri Vadhyarillath Kunhikrishnan, ThirumuppathRaghavan Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath Puzhankara, the additional judges of the Kerala High Court, to be judges of the high court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, a notification said.

While the sanctioned strength of the Kerala High Court is of 47 judges, it is functioning with 40 -- a shortfall of seven, according to the latest vacancy position of the 25 high courts available on the Law Ministry website.