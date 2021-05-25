STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly session day one: Highlights

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, whose 76th birthday fell on Monday, was the 132nd in the alphabetical order to take the oath. New Opposition leader V D Satheesan took the oath at No. 107.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala arrive for the first session of the 15th assembly. Satheesan and Chennithala reached assembly in the same car | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CM 

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, whose 76th birthday fell on Monday, was the 132nd in the alphabetical order to take the oath. New Opposition leader V D Satheesan took the oath at No. 107. While he was seated in the front row, his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala moved to the second row.

KK Rema wears husband's badge

Vadakara MLA and RMP leader K K Rema attended the session wearing a badge with the picture of her slain husband T P Chandrasekharan. She was greeted by loud cheers from the opposition benches after she took the solemn oath. She said TP’s voice will resonate in the assembly through her.

136 MLAs took the oath before Pro-tem Speaker PTA Rahim on the first day

IN ENGLISH, KANNADA & TAMIL
Three CPM MLAs took oath in the name of God and others took the solemn oath. Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan took the oath in English, Devikulam MLA A Raja in Tamil and Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf in Kannada

Kerala Assembly
