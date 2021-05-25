STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev's son arrested for allegedly abetting wife's suicide

Dev's son Unni P Rajan was arrested by a police team led by Nedumangadu DySP from his house in Angamaly

Published: 25th May 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Unni's arrest was recorded after detailed questioning and he has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Tuesday arrested the son of late Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev in connection with the suicide of his wife Priyanka.

Dev's son Unni P Rajan was arrested by a police team led by Nedumangadu DySP from his house in Angamaly.

Priyanka had committed suicide at her house near Vembayam on May 12 after returning from Angamaly, where she was residing with Unni.

Priyanka's family had alleged that Unni used to physically harass her for dowry. Priyanka had lodged a complaint with the Vattappara police in this regard a day before her death.

Her family had reportedly handed over digital evidence to the cops as proof that Priyanka was a victim of domestic violence. The police started the probe after Priyanka's brother approached them with a complaint.

Unni's arrest was recorded after detailed questioning and he has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram. He has been charged with abetting suicide and dowry harassment.

