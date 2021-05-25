Satheesan calls on Chennithala ahead of Assembly session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prior to the beginning of the first session of the 15th legislative assembly, Opposition leader VD Satheesan called on his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala at his residence at Vazhuthacaud on Monday. During the visit, Chennithala extended all support to Satheesan and maintained that everyone would work unitedly. Later, they left for the assembly together.

Meanwhile, at the parliamentary party meeting of the Congress held at the Opposition leader’s office at the assembly, Chennithala took moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections.On Sunday, Satheesan had called on former state congress president V M Sudheeran, national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, former speaker G Karthikeyan’s wife M T Sulekha and also former chief minister Oommen Chandy and sought their blessings and support. Since Chennithala was in his constituency in Haripad, Satheesan could not meet him on Sunday.

“Satheesan is one of the leaders who has lost several deserving positions. He is the most eligible person to hold the Opposition leader post. During my tenure as Opposition leader during the past five years, Satheesan had proved himself as the best legislator among the Opposition MLAs. Satheesan has the mettle to take everyone into confidence. As Haripad MLA, I will be active in the assembly,” said Chennithala.He further said that it’s for the first time that the Congress and the UDF are going through such challenging times.

Chennithala also wished Satheesan God’s blessings in his new endeavour. Chennithala also said that his working base will not be in New Delhi. Satheesan told reporters that he visited Chennithala to seek his blessings and advice. At the Congress parliamentary party meeting, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy urged the leadership to look into the reasons behind the severe drubbing the party received in the assembly elections. The duo maintained that the poll debacle was unexpected.

“Each setback gives you new lessons and one should move forth correcting the mistakes. I will be at the forefront to ensure that the Congress and UDF bounce back. This is the time to stand united. I take this opportunity to thank all the legislators and wish the newcomers all success,” said Chennithala.Satheesan urged the 21 Congress MLAs to actively intervene in all the issues and to be present in the assembly during all sessions without fail.