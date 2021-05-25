STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Satheesan calls on Chennithala ahead of Assembly session

Chennithala also wished Satheesan God’s blessings in his new endeavour. Chennithala also said that his working base will not be in New Delhi.

Published: 25th May 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan (Photo | EPS)

Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prior to the beginning of the first session of the 15th legislative assembly, Opposition leader VD Satheesan called on his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala at his residence at Vazhuthacaud on Monday. During the visit, Chennithala extended all support to Satheesan and maintained that everyone would work unitedly. Later, they left for the assembly together.

Meanwhile, at the parliamentary party meeting of the Congress held at the Opposition leader’s office at the assembly, Chennithala took moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections.On Sunday, Satheesan had called on former state congress president V M Sudheeran, national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, former speaker G Karthikeyan’s wife M T Sulekha and also former chief minister Oommen Chandy and sought their blessings and support. Since Chennithala was in his constituency in Haripad, Satheesan could not meet him on Sunday.

“Satheesan is one of the leaders who has lost several deserving positions. He is the most eligible person to hold the Opposition leader post. During my tenure as Opposition leader during the past five years, Satheesan had proved himself as the best legislator among the Opposition MLAs. Satheesan has the mettle to take everyone into confidence. As Haripad MLA, I will be active in the assembly,” said Chennithala.He further said that it’s for the first time that the Congress and the UDF are going through such challenging times. 

Chennithala also wished Satheesan God’s blessings in his new endeavour. Chennithala also said that his working base will not be in New Delhi. Satheesan told reporters that he visited Chennithala to seek his blessings and advice. At the Congress parliamentary party meeting, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy urged the leadership to look into the reasons behind the severe drubbing the party received in the assembly elections. The duo maintained that the poll debacle was unexpected.

“Each setback gives you new lessons and one should move forth correcting the mistakes. I will be at the forefront to ensure that the Congress and UDF bounce back. This is the time to stand united. I take this opportunity to thank all the legislators and wish the newcomers all success,” said Chennithala.Satheesan urged the 21 Congress MLAs to actively intervene in all the issues and to be present in the assembly during all sessions without fail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheesan Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp