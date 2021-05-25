Young Kerala nurse contracts Covid from hospital, loses husband, in-laws to virus

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Until a month ago, their house was a little heaven, a home of happiness, love and peace. Elsa, 5, and Eiza, 1, used to fight to get on to the laps of their grandparents who played and sang with them. In the evening, the two would wait for father Ullas to arrive, with chocolates on most days. Not anymore. Covid has robbed the family of their happiness. The virus has made a mockery of their dreams, stealing three lives in a span of eight days. The girls are too young to realise what exactly has happened. All they know is that their mother is no longer the mother they knew. She weeps all the time. Covid has shattered her dreams.

Siny Isaac, 31, a nurse, contracted Covid while serving at a hospital in Perumbavoor, where she joined on April 5. She was soon deployed in a Covid ward. She developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus on April 25. Though Siny recovered on May 5, her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law had contracted the disease by then. The three were admitted to a hospital at Kothamangalam. Her mother-in-law, Sicily, 63, and father-in-law, Joy M O, 73, passed away on May 12 and 18, respectively. While the family was struggling to recover from the trauma, her husband Ullas M Joy, 36, who was running a tyre-retreading shop at Perumbavoor, died on May 20. Siny stares blankly as relatives try to console her.

Despite being a lactating mother and not given Covid vaccine, Siny was not spared from Covid duty. Her repeated requests were turned down, says a Facebook post by a friend of Ullas which has triggered an outrage on social media.

When contacted, the hospital management said Siny had worked with the hospital only for 16 days and she had not requested to spare her from Covid duty. The management said they recruited additional staff to attend to patients in the Covid ward. "She joined duty on April 5 and tested positive on April 25. She underwent treatment at our hospital and was discharged after testing negative on May 5," said a top official of the hospital.

Eldhose M Joy, elder brother of Ullas, said: “We have not filed any complaint against the hospital management. Siny was working at a hospital in Ernakulam and joined the local hospital recently. We don’t know about the allegations of compromise on safety as she is yet to recover from the trauma.”

Eldhose said his parents did not have any health issues. “My father was a driver with the KSRTC and had retired around 18 years ago. He underwent a heart surgery 10 years ago. My mother was very healthy and did not have any complications either. It was Ullas who tested positive first and he was under hospital care for around 20 days,” he said. Indian Nurses Association president Libin Thomas said the association has not received any complaint in this regard. “There are complaints that many hospitals are deploying nurses who suffer from health issues and lactating mothers on Covid duty. Despite risking their lives, many hospitals are not providing proper salaries to nurses. We have taken up the issue with the labour department,” he said.