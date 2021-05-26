STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance staff help woman deliver baby in vehicle

On Tuesday morning, Ajeesh B S got a frantic call from the husband of a pregnant woman.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: On Tuesday morning, Ajeesh B S got a frantic call from the husband of a pregnant woman. The 28-year-old nurse, who is an emergency medical technician working as part of the 108 ambulance service in the family health centre in Vattavada here, rushed to the spot along with ambulance driver Noufal Khan. 

The ambulance was called to shift 20-year-old Kawsalya, a resident of Koviloor in Vattavada, to a hospital in Adimali. Though her expected delivery date was May 26, Kawsalya started experiencing labour pain by 1.55am on Tuesday. As Kawsalya was in extreme pain, the family members took her in a car from home after calling for the ambulance. But her condition got worse and couldn’t travel in the car.Ajeesh and Noufal, 29, rushed to catch the car which was found parked in front of the Nature Study Camp area of Pampadum Shola National Park awaiting the ambulance. 

The hospital in Adimali was located around 80km from the spot, and Ajeesh realised that the woman had already gone into labour and that even shifting her to the ambulance was risky. The duo sprang into action, and by around 2.15am, Ajeesh helped the woman deliver her baby boy in the car. 

“As providing first aid to the baby was necessary, the woman and child were taken to the Tata General Hospital in Munnar on ambulance. After giving necessary medical support, they were shifted to a private hospital in Adimali. The mother and child are safe at the hospital,” Ajeesh said.

Meanwhile, the timely action by the young male health workers received appreciation from newly-elected Health Minister Veena George, who shared the news about the incident with the public through a Facebook post on Tuesday. For Ajeesh, working as an emergency medical technician in 108 ambulance means experiencing new challenges everyday as well as getting the satisfaction of helping the ailing patients.

