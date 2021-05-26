Covid deaths in Kasaragod: 63% of deceased had multiple comorbidities, 69% in age group of 61-90 years  

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Kasaragod District Health Service has brought down the number of covid deaths to 134, with another 152 cases classified as suspected covid deaths. Officials will scrutinise the cases and decide on them.

Last week, there were around 330 suspected covid deaths and 122 confirmed covid deaths. TNIE has accessed the data on causes of death and the age-wise break-up of 133 confirmed cases of covid deaths in the district.

According to health officials, 46 of 133 persons who died of covid fell in the age bracket of 61-70 years of age, and 32 deceased persons were 71 to 80 years.

Another 14 persons in the age group of 81 to 90 also succumbed to covid in the district. That is, 69% of all the deceased in the district fell in the age group of 61 to 90 years of age. No person above the age of 91 years has died in Kasaragod as per the official data.

Around 31% or 41 persons under the age of 60 have died of covid. Of them, 23 persons were in the age group of 51 to 60 years.

Eight persons in the group of 41 to 50 years, seven persons in the age group of 31 and 40 years, and two persons in the age group of 21 to 30 years died of covid in Kasaragod.

One child under the age of 10 years fell to the virus. No one in the age group of 11 and 20 years died of covid, yet, said officials.

Cause of deaths

Of the 133 deceased, 84 persons (63%) had multiple comorbidities, said health officials. But 10 patients who died of covid had no comorbidities, they said.

Eight patients with diabetes, six patients with hypertension, five cancer patients, five heart patients, three chronic kidney patients, and three patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) succumbed to covid in the district.

One covid patient died of stroke, two patients were classified as addicted to alcohol and tobacco, and one was 'bedridden'.

One patient had bronchial asthma, one had Parkinson's Disease and one patient had a history of tuberculosis.

Tuesday's cases

On Tuesday, 602 tested positive for covid, and 1,043 persons recovered from the disease, according to an official statement. As of now, the district has 1,043 active cases.

Till date, 68,625 persons contracted covid, 60,688 persons recovered from it, and 134 persons succumbed to the virus.