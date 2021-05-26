STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Direct container shipment launched from Kochi to W Africa and Far East, will slash transit time

With this new service customers can connect their cargo directly from Kochi to global markets instead of transhipping at Colombo Port. This will reduce the transit time by 7-10 days.

Published: 26th May 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Inclusion of this service will boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala and Tamil Nadu (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Kochi operated by global logistics company DP World has added a new weekly Far East - West Africa - India Express service operated by Maersk Line. The new service with a fixed-weekly sailing will deploy 13 vessels of 4,500 to 5,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container capacity.

The new service offers direct connectivity from West Africa to Kochi and to Far East Ports from Kochi. The service started with the maiden call by vessel M V Kmarin Azur on May 7, 2021. Inclusion of this service will boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. With this new service customers can connect their cargo directly from Kochi to global markets instead of
transhipping at Colombo Port. This will reduce the transit time by 7-10 days.

The terminal has registered a remarkable 48 percent year-to-date volume growth, surpassing overall South India growth of 23 per cent during the same period. This has helped Kochi Port improve its ranking to number two among South Indian Terminals. The terminal achieved the growth by enhancing direct vessel connections and strengthening rail connectivity to hinterland markets. The ICTT caters to a large number of customers at Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode and Mysore. The terminal has witnessed 38 per cent Year-to-date growth in cargo coming from these states. The terminal has recorded high efficiency and productivity with an average gross crane rate (GCR) of more than 30 moves per hour, which is at par with global standards.

“Our emphasis continues on improving direct connectivity and providing reliable, faster and cost-effective service to our customers. The new service will immensely boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and nearby regions by providing direct connectivity to key global markets,” said D P World Kochi CEO Praveen Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi DP World
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp