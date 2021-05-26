Direct container shipment launched from Kochi to W Africa and Far East, will slash transit time

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Kochi operated by global logistics company DP World has added a new weekly Far East - West Africa - India Express service operated by Maersk Line. The new service with a fixed-weekly sailing will deploy 13 vessels of 4,500 to 5,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container capacity.

The new service offers direct connectivity from West Africa to Kochi and to Far East Ports from Kochi. The service started with the maiden call by vessel M V Kmarin Azur on May 7, 2021. Inclusion of this service will boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. With this new service customers can connect their cargo directly from Kochi to global markets instead of

transhipping at Colombo Port. This will reduce the transit time by 7-10 days.

The terminal has registered a remarkable 48 percent year-to-date volume growth, surpassing overall South India growth of 23 per cent during the same period. This has helped Kochi Port improve its ranking to number two among South Indian Terminals. The terminal achieved the growth by enhancing direct vessel connections and strengthening rail connectivity to hinterland markets. The ICTT caters to a large number of customers at Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode and Mysore. The terminal has witnessed 38 per cent Year-to-date growth in cargo coming from these states. The terminal has recorded high efficiency and productivity with an average gross crane rate (GCR) of more than 30 moves per hour, which is at par with global standards.

“Our emphasis continues on improving direct connectivity and providing reliable, faster and cost-effective service to our customers. The new service will immensely boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and nearby regions by providing direct connectivity to key global markets,” said D P World Kochi CEO Praveen Joseph.