STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Distress caused by pandemic forcing people to let go of pledged gold

Manappuram Finance Ltd, one of India’s largest gold financiers, said on Wednesday that it conducted gold auctions worth a whopping Rs 404 crore in the January-March 2021 quarter.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: Financial stress due to reduced income and increased medical emergencies amid a raging pandemic are forcing more people to default on gold loans and, in turn, NBFCs to auction such pledged gold. 

Manappuram Finance Ltd, one of India’s largest gold financiers, said on Wednesday that it conducted gold auctions worth a whopping Rs 404 crore in the January-March 2021 quarter. Such a large quantum of pledged gold being auctioned in a single quarter points to the deep financial pain the pandemic has inflicted on the common man. Consider this: the combined value of auctions in the previous three quarters was just Rs 8 crore. 

V P Nandakumar, MD & CEO of Manappuram Finance, attributed the higher gold auction to economic distress and the fall in bullion prices. “The prices of gold declined by 21% after hitting a peak of Rs 5,100/gm in August 2020. So, some customers allowed the gold to be auctioned,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp