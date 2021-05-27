STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodakara hawala case: Alappuzha BJP district treasurer denies role

It was Dharmaraj’s driver Shamjeer who had lodged a complaint  with Kodakara police that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his  vehicle. 

Published: 27th May 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team led by Thrissur Ranger DIG A Akbar on Wednesday questioned KG Kartha, BJP Alappuzha district treasurer, in connection with the Kodakara hawala money heist. The police team had earlier interrogated three BJP leaders in Thrissur, based on which  further questioning of state leaders was planned.

The state leaders who were summoned failed to appear and sought a couple of days’ time. The police then  zeroed in on Kartha, who had conversations with Dharmaraj, one of the  accused in the case, several times before and after the heist. 

It was Dharmaraj’s driver Shamjeer who had lodged a complaint  with Kodakara police that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his  vehicle. Sources in the police said Kartha denied  his involvement in the hawala transactions and that he was only aware  about the party’s money transactions in Alappuzha district. “I don’t know anything about this incident and the amount being carried. I have told the police whatever I knew,” Kartha told the media after the interrogation.The police said more BJP leaders would be questioned in the coming days in connection with the case.

