Kodakara hawala case: Alappuzha BJP district treasurer denies role

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team led by Thrissur Ranger DIG A Akbar on Wednesday questioned KG Kartha, BJP Alappuzha district treasurer, in connection with the Kodakara hawala money heist. The police team had earlier interrogated three BJP leaders in Thrissur, based on which further questioning of state leaders was planned.

The state leaders who were summoned failed to appear and sought a couple of days’ time. The police then zeroed in on Kartha, who had conversations with Dharmaraj, one of the accused in the case, several times before and after the heist.

It was Dharmaraj’s driver Shamjeer who had lodged a complaint with Kodakara police that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his vehicle. Sources in the police said Kartha denied his involvement in the hawala transactions and that he was only aware about the party’s money transactions in Alappuzha district. “I don’t know anything about this incident and the amount being carried. I have told the police whatever I knew,” Kartha told the media after the interrogation.The police said more BJP leaders would be questioned in the coming days in connection with the case.