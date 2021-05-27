STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rainwater gushes into ICU, others wards of Tata covid hospital in Kerala

Rainwater spurting in through the wedges of windows and leaking from the roof is giving staff nightmares

Published: 27th May 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tata covid Hospital

The Tata covid Hospital in Kasaragod.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Rs 60-crore covid hospital, built by the Tata Trust in Kasaragod, is giving nightmares to health officials as it is leaking in the rain.

The hospital -- rapidly set up by piecing together 128 customised shipping containers -- is one of the two mainstays for covid treatment in the district. "Almost all the containers are leaking," said a staff member, who wished to remain anonymous.

Rainwater gushed in through the wedges of the windows, from the roof and if the wind was strong, the water would be swept in through the front door too. "In the night, our cleaning staff has to be up with the mops and floor wipers to push out the water," said another staff member. The leakage should be immediately repaired to avoid a crisis in the rainy season, the staff member added.

Of the 128 shipping containers, patients are admitted in 40 containers. Twelve of the containers are intensive care units. "The water from the windows stream down onto power plugs on the walls. It is a nightmare. We cannot even turn off the power in the ICU," said a nurse.

They said they had reported the leakage to the district medical officer (DMO) and the collector last year itself. "We also contacted the Tata Trust officials but no one is fixing the leakage," she said.

The Tata Trust built the hospital using shipping containers in five months and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it on September 9, 2020.

It started admitting patients on October 28, 2020. The leak was first reported during the December rain.
Each container measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width has four uPVC windows. The windows were not properly sealed using silicone gel. The staff said water spurts in through almost all the windows and in some containers, through the roof, too.

The containers are used to house the canteen, pharmacy, office, quarters for nurses and doctors, and other staff.

TNIE visited the hospital after a patient shared a video of the rainwater spurting in through the edge of the windows. Several containers had rainwater stains on the inside walls.

When the hospital was built last September, Tata officials gave a life of 30 years to the containers, said a senior health official. "When they came to check the leaks in January this year, they said the hospital would last for five years. But the leakage is happening in the first rains itself," he said.

The monsoon would aggravate the situation. "If that happens, we will have to shut the hospital and shift the covid patients to the District Hospital and General Hospital. It will be disastrous for the non-covid patients," he said. "They will have nowhere to go."

The Kochi-based Tata Group Administrative Department official, who oversaw the project, said his workers would reach the hospital on Thursday and begin the work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tata covid Hospital rainwater
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp