School academic year from June 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new academic year of schools that follow the state syllabus will begin on June 1. Virtual ‘First Bell’ sessions for students of classes I to X will be held through KITE Victers channel and social media platforms like last year.

Meanwhile, a meeting of various stakeholders on Wednesday proposed the state government to conduct online classes for schoolchildren on Google Meet platform, after the ‘First Bell’ sessions to carry out revision and assessment of students on a daily basis. The meeting also insisted on making the virtual and online sessions ‘lively’ as students have no access to the vibe of schools and a direct communication between students and teachers is missing.

A bridge course to help students brush up subjects, particularly after the cancellation of last year’s examinations, will be held during the first two weeks. All students of classes I to VIII were promoted while the evaluation of Class IX is in progress.

Decision on starting sessions for Class XII to be taken today

The decision to start the academic year next Tuesday was taken at a high-level meeting led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. It reviewed that regular offline classes could not be resumed due to the second wave of the pandemic. A decision on starting sessions for Class XII will be taken on Thursday as the examination of last year’s batch is not completed yet.

A decision on conducting Class XI examinations will be taken after centralised valuation camps of SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses get over next month.

KEAM ENTRANCE EXAM ON JULY 24

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination (KEAM 2021) will be conducted on July 24, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations announced on Wednesday.