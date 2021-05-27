STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

School academic year from June 1

All students of classes I to VIII were promoted while the evaluation of Class IX is in progress. 

Published: 27th May 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new academic year of schools that follow the state syllabus will begin on June 1. Virtual ‘First Bell’ sessions for students of classes I to X will be held through KITE Victers channel and social media platforms like last year.

Meanwhile, a meeting of various stakeholders on Wednesday proposed the state government to conduct online classes for schoolchildren on Google Meet platform, after the ‘First Bell’ sessions to carry out revision and assessment of students on a daily basis. The meeting also insisted on making the virtual and online sessions ‘lively’ as students have no access to the vibe of schools and a direct communication between students and teachers is missing.

A bridge course to help students brush up subjects, particularly after the cancellation of last year’s examinations, will be held during the first two weeks. All students of classes I to VIII were promoted while the evaluation of Class IX is in progress. 

Decision on starting sessions for Class XII to be taken today

The decision to start the academic year next Tuesday was taken at a high-level meeting led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. It reviewed that regular offline classes could not be resumed due to the second wave of the pandemic.  A decision on starting sessions for Class XII will be taken on Thursday as the examination of last year’s batch is not completed yet.

A decision on conducting Class XI examinations will be taken after centralised valuation camps of SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses get over next month.

KEAM ENTRANCE EXAM ON JULY 24 
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination (KEAM 2021) will be conducted on July 24, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations announced on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp