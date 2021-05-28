STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Body of missing fisherman recovered off Poothura coast in Kerala

Four other fishermen who were on board managed to hold on to the overturned boat and were rescued. But Saju, who fell under the boat, had gone missing.

Published: 28th May 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Trapped fishermen, Fisherman boat

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 35-year-old fisherman, who went missing in the sea off Muthalappozhy, was retrieved from Poothura by fishermen on Friday morning.

Saju, a resident of Anchuthengu, went missing on Thursday morning after his boat overturned at the mouth of Muthalappozhy harbour.

Four other fishermen who were on board managed to hold on to the overturned boat and were rescued. But Saju, who fell under the boat, had gone missing. Family members and friends held an agitation in front of Anchuthengu coastal police station alleging that the rescue operation was being delayed.

Following the protest, a Marine Enforcement boat was deployed for the search operation. However, efforts to locate the missing fisherman didn't succeed on Thursday.

The body was finally retrieved by fishermen off the Poothura coast and has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for inquest and autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poothura Kerala Fisherman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp