Body of missing fisherman recovered off Poothura coast in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 35-year-old fisherman, who went missing in the sea off Muthalappozhy, was retrieved from Poothura by fishermen on Friday morning.

Saju, a resident of Anchuthengu, went missing on Thursday morning after his boat overturned at the mouth of Muthalappozhy harbour.

Four other fishermen who were on board managed to hold on to the overturned boat and were rescued. But Saju, who fell under the boat, had gone missing. Family members and friends held an agitation in front of Anchuthengu coastal police station alleging that the rescue operation was being delayed.

Following the protest, a Marine Enforcement boat was deployed for the search operation. However, efforts to locate the missing fisherman didn't succeed on Thursday.

The body was finally retrieved by fishermen off the Poothura coast and has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for inquest and autopsy.